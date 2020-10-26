Two boys injured in fire

Two boys were seriously injured while playing with discarded black fuses for firecrackers here on Monday.

Police identified them as N. Ashwin, 7, and B. Malaiyarasan, 8, of Theerthakarai Nagar under Aruppukottai Town police station limits.

The boys, who went to attend call of nature, found the black fuses dumped in a secluded place and started to burn them. When they added more fuses, the chemicals ignited and produced a ball of fire. They sustained more than 50% burns. After given first aid at the government hospital here, they were admitted to a private hospital.

Aruppukottai Town has illegal units run in houses where white papers are wrapped around black fuses and used in firecrackers. Recently, police raided several houses and seized a huge quantity of black fuses.

Aruppukottai Town police are investigating the identity of those who dumped the black fuses in garbage.