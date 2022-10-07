Two boys drown near Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
October 07, 2022 15:45 IST

Two boys drowned in a waterbody at Sakkimangalam under Silaiman police station limits on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as K. Heman (10) and G. Adiseshan (14), both from Sourashtra Colony in Sakkimanglam. The boys studying 3rd standard and 8th standard in different schools in the locality, had gone to the tank to take a bathe.

However, they drowned in the waterbody at around 11 a.m.

Local people pulled them out and rushed them to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Their bodies have been kept at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Silaiman police are investigating.

