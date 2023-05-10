Two boys drown in supply channel near Rajapalayam

May 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Rajapalayam

Two boys died after drowning in a supply channel near here on Wednesday. They were identified as S. Sivaprasad (12) and R. Saran (10) of Sivagamipuram under Rajapalayam south police station limits.

The police said that a total of five boys had gone to bathe in the channel which drains water from Karunkulam irrigation tank to Keezharajakularaman irrigation tank, around noon.

With the recent rains along the Western Ghats, the stream had higher quantity of water.

Even as all of them were bathing, the two boys, Sivaprasad, studying 5th standard and Saran, studying third standard, drowned in the water. The other boys raised an alarm that invited the attention of local people.

However, before they could rescue the boys, they died. Their bodies were taken to the Government Hospital here.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan on Tuesday issued an advisory to students not to go near any waterbody without proper precaution.

In a statement, he said with the district receiving good summer showers, he warned the parents not to allow their children to go near any waterbodies or bathe in them.

He also said that due to poor awareness of lightning and thunder, loss of human lives was being reported in the district.

The Collector said that people should not use their mobile phones during the time of lightning and thunder. They should avoid going outdoors, unless they have pressing needs, during the time of lightning and thunder. Similarly, they should not leash the cattle under the trees.

They should avoid going near the high tension power towers and keep at least 50 metres away from them. People should also not use metal in open places during rain.

Stating that feeling power shock of lesser gravity or facing hair-raising or a body tingling experience are signs of lightning striking, Mr. Jayaseelan asked the people to immediately sit down on the ground.