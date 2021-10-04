Two boys drown in defunct stone quarry

Two boys drowned in a defunct stone quarry in North Thazhaiyooththu near here on Monday.

Police said K. Shakthi, 10, and his friend V. Karthik, 13, both hailing from Thazhaiyooththu, went to the quarry pit in North Thazhaiyooththu to take bath.. When they were taking bath in the quarry, the boys accidentally drowned after moving to a deep end of the pit.

After passers-by saw the abandoned cycle of the boys parked near the quarry and their clothes lying nearby, they informed the Thazhaiyooththu police , who retrieved the bodies and sent it to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

During investigation, the police found that the quarry belonged to one Mayil Pandian and that it was lying defunct for the past few years.

“Since good number of stone quarries around Thazhaiyooththu are defunct now, the owners should be asked to erect barbed wire fences around the quarries to prevent anyone trespassing into their property, which would also prevent loss of lives,” the locals said.

Thazhaiyooththu police have registered a case.