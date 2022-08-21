Two booked for possessing counterfeit currency notes

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 21, 2022 21:16 IST

Two men were booked for possessing counterfeit currency worth ₹9,800 at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Sunday.

According to Oddanchatram police, the accused has been identified as S. Ramkumar, 33, of Athoor and A. Hakkem, 43, of Tiruppur.

A salesman at a TASMAC shop in Oddanchatram, to whom Ramkumar gave two ₹100 fake currency notes in the late hours on Saturday night, lodged a complaint.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ramkumar received the notes from Hakkem from whose alleged house, the police seized 98 notes with a face value of ₹100 amounting to ₹9,800.

A case was registered under Section 489 (whoever counterfeits, or knowingly performs any part of the process of counterfeiting, any currency-note or bank-note) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused were remanded in judicial custody.

