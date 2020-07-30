Two booked for assaulting woman

A woman, P. Indira, 50, sustained bleeding injuries on her head after two of her neighbours hurled stones on her near Othakadai on Wednesday.

Police said her son Nagarajan, 29, a driver, found an elderly man in his village, Malayalathanpatti, around 10.30 p.m.. He offered him food and asked him to take rest in the village common place for the night. However, his neighbours Viswa and Nagendran picked up quarrel as to how he could allow a stranger to stay in the village when COVID-19 was spreading. The quarrel turned for the worse around midnight and they tried to attack Nagarajan. Indira intervened and tried to pacify them. The duo reportedly hurled stones on her. She has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against them.