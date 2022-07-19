Two bogies derail at Koodal Nagar

Two bogies of a goods train derailed at Koodal Nagar railway yard in Madurai on Tuesday.

According to sources, the normal rail movement on the Madurai-Dindigul section was however, not affected as the incident was reported in the yard at around 4 p.m.

The sources said that bogies 16 and 17 got derailed.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the axle of one of the wagons got mangled.

On information, the Accident Relief Train was rushed to the site and rerailing work was immediately taken up.

The cause of the accident was being probed, sources added.