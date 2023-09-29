Two bodies found in well: Madurai district police crack both murder cases

September 29, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST

Madurai district police have recently solved two murder cases after the police found highly decomposed bodies, purportedly that of a man and a woman, from a well in Karuppayoorani police station limits.

Acting on a tip-off on a man missing case, the police engaged firemen to retrieve the body of a man, identified as S. Poovalingam (21) of Kalimangalam, who went missing in February.

The police were shocked as they got few bones and then a sack of a decomposed body of a woman from the bottom of the well in Kunnathur in the first week of September. The police could not identify the deceased and the motive of the murder.

The police investigation was intensified and subsequently, both the cases were solved.

In the first case that of the missing man, Poovalingam, the police arrested eight persons, including one autodriver, M. Rajkumar (23) of Kunnathur. The police said that Poovalingam, who was arrested in a Palamedu theft case was out in bail on February 10 and he went missing from the next day.

The family had lodged a complaint about his missing in June.

Probe revealed that Poovalingam had harassed Rajkumar to buy him liquor on two consecutive days. Besides, he had assaulted two of his associates previously.

Angered by his behaviour, the friends bought liquor for him and murdered him before dumping his body into the well.

In the second case, the police got a lead about one Karthik having claimed about murdering someone and dumping in the well.

The police tracked one Prakash Karthik (19) of Kalimangalam, who confessed to have murdered the woman, who was identified as Aishwarya (21).

The police said that the woman, who was brought up in a home, had fallen in love with one widower, B. Alex Pandi (26) of Kalimangalam. Even as they lived together for few months, the man tried to avoid her, but she continued to pester him to live with her.

Consequently, Alex along with his friends, Karthik and Anand, murdered her and dumped her body after wrapping her body in a sack tied to a boulder.

All the three accused have been arrested.

