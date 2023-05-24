May 24, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Tourists visiting the southern tip of the country’s mainland will now have one more attraction apart from the regular ferry service to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial as Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports E. V. Velu inaugurated on Wednesday two new air-conditioned boats for short pleasure trip into the sea.

While the fully air-conditioned boat ‘Tamirabharani’ has 75 seats, the ‘Thiruvalluvar’ boat has 19 air-conditioned seats and 131 ordinary seats. Both the boats, after starting from the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s jetty, will return to the starting point after traversing nearby Chinna Muttom and Vattakottai areas within 30 minutes. While ₹450 will be charged as fare for the air-conditioned seat, the fare for ordinary seat is ₹350.

“The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation has acquired these boats at a cost of ₹8.24 crore to give new experience to the tourists visiting Kanniyakumari,” he said after flagging off the service at Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s jetty.

Along with Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj, Mr. Velu also formally inaugurated the work on expanding the existing Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s jetty for about 100 meters on an outlay of ₹20 crore to cater to the needs of the growing demands, especially during holidays.

“Since this international tourist destination attracts huge crowd during holidays, we’ve to operate more number of ferries to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and hence we’ve to expand the existing jetty,” he said.

At the road safety review meeting held at the Collectorate, he exhorted the officials to enforce road safety rules in stringent fashion to avert accidents and loss of lives on roads.

He informed that the damaged roads in the district, particularly the battered roads of Nagercoil town would be made motorable shortly as sufficient funds had been sanctioned.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar, Assistant Collector (Training) Kunal Yadhav, Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh, Chief Executive Engineer of PWD Raghunathan, Superintending Engineer Arunachalam and MLAs J.G. Prince (Colachel) and S. Rajeshkumar (Killiyoor) were present.