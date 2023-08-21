ADVERTISEMENT

Two Bill Collectors in Devakottai Municipality held on bribe charge by DVAC police

August 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - DEVAKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two Bill Collectors - Madankumar and Pandithurai - were reportedly trapped while they received a bribe of ₹ 5000 for assessing a new residential property under Devakottai Municipal limits on Monday.

Following a complaint from Vanmeeganathan, a resident in 25th ward, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police registered a case.

The complainant had stated that the two Bill Collectors demanded a sum for an inspection of the new residential property and to fix the tax component as low as possible.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Under such circumstances, the DVAC DSP John Britto and team had directed the complainant to give the bribe to the two suspects and caught them red-handed while they allegedly received it at the municipal office. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US