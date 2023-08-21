Two Bill Collectors in Devakottai Municipality held on bribe charge by DVAC police

August 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - DEVAKOTTAI

Two Bill Collectors - Madankumar and Pandithurai - were reportedly trapped while they received a bribe of ₹ 5000 for assessing a new residential property under Devakottai Municipal limits on Monday.

Following a complaint from Vanmeeganathan, a resident in 25th ward, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police registered a case.

The complainant had stated that the two Bill Collectors demanded a sum for an inspection of the new residential property and to fix the tax component as low as possible.

Under such circumstances, the DVAC DSP John Britto and team had directed the complainant to give the bribe to the two suspects and caught them red-handed while they allegedly received it at the municipal office. Further investigation is on.