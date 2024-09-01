ADVERTISEMENT

Two bikers killed in road accident in Tenkasi district

Published - September 01, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TENKASI

Two persons who were returning home after participating in Poolithevan birth anniversary, died in a road accident after a goods van allegedly collided against the two-wheeler on Sunday.

Police said Kaliswaran, 25, and Marimuthu, 28, of Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district came to Nelkattumseval in Tenkasi district to participate in the 309th birth anniversary of Poolithevan. While they were returning home, a van coming on Sankarankoil-Rajapalayam Road hit the bike at Solaicheri.

In the impact, the two motorists suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to Rajapalayam Government Hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

Karivalamvandanallur police have registered a case. The van driver, Dharmar, 50, of Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district was detained. Further investigation was on.

