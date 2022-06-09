Two bike riders killed

Two persons riding a two-wheeler were killed on the spot when their vehicle collided with a lorry carrying sugarcane on Andipatti-Vaigai Dam Road near Kanavilakku in Theni district on Thursday.

The lorry driver, A. Mokkaraj, 62, of Andipatti, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Theni Government Medical College and Hospital, according to police.

The deceased were identified as P. Manikandan, 34, of Deivendrapuram, and S. Surulivel, 44, of Kumananthozhu. The accident occurred when Manikandan, a bike mechanic, was going to see his child admitted to the Theni hospital with Surulivel.

Kana Vilakku Inspector Sivakumar sent the bodies to Theni Government Medical College and Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted.