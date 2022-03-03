Two bike riders killed in accident

Two persons were killed when a speeding lorry hit their bikes on South Beach Road here on Wednesday night.

Police said Tuticorin Thermal Power Station worker Selvakumar, 22, was returning home on his bike after work when a speeding gravel-laden lorry hit his vehicle from behind near the boat jetty beyond Roach Park on South Beach Road. Selvakumar suffered grievous injuries.

The lorry also hit the bike ridden by S. Antony Stephen, 38, of Veerapandianpattinam near Tiruchendur, killing him on the spot. Antony Stephen was returning home after visiting a relative undergoing treatment in a hospital.

After the passers-by alerted the police, Selvakumar was sent to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

Thoothukudi South Police have picked up lorry driver Karthik, 28.