Two bike riders fatally knocked down by car near Srivilliputtur

August 31, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons riding a motorcycle were killed when a Kerala-registered car knocked down the two-wheeler on Rajapalayam-Srivilliputtur highway under Vanniyamapatti police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as M. Muthumani, 30, of Srivilliputtur and M. Gurumoorthi of L.R.S. Palayam in Tenkasi district.

According to the police, both the deceased were working in the workshop of a private car showroom. When they were going to the workshop on the bike, the speeding car, driven by Morin Vinitha Achumon of Kollam, hit their vehicle.

The police said the car was moving on the extreme right side of the road and hit the bike. Both the bike riders were killed on the spot.

Three occupants of the car — the driver, Beena (57) and Y. Achun Kunju (64) — were injured in the accident. Vanniyampatti police have registered a case.

