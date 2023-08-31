HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two bike riders fatally knocked down by car near Srivilliputtur

August 31, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons riding a motorcycle were killed when a Kerala-registered car knocked down the two-wheeler on Rajapalayam-Srivilliputtur highway under Vanniyamapatti police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as M. Muthumani, 30, of Srivilliputtur and M. Gurumoorthi of L.R.S. Palayam in Tenkasi district.

According to the police, both the deceased were working in the workshop of a private car showroom. When they were going to the workshop on the bike, the speeding car, driven by Morin Vinitha Achumon of Kollam, hit their vehicle.

The police said the car was moving on the extreme right side of the road and hit the bike. Both the bike riders were killed on the spot.

Three occupants of the car — the driver, Beena (57) and Y. Achun Kunju (64) — were injured in the accident. Vanniyampatti police have registered a case.

Related Topics

road accident / Tamil Nadu / Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.