Two bears caged on a single day

Forest personnel of Kadayam range captured two stray bears within a gap of 17 hours on Tuesday at two places and translocated them in the Kalakkad - Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s jungles beyond Papanasam.
After villagers alerted the forest officials about sighting of a bear in the agricultural fields, a team led by Range Officer C. Nellainayagam visited Mudhaliyarpatti near Kadayam. The foresters laid a cage with jack fruit, a favourite of bears and fixed surveillance cameras to monitor its movement.
Subsequently, a seven-year-old female bear was caged around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and it was released deep inside the reserve in the morning after a check by veterinarians.
Again, around 9.10 p.m., an eight-year-old female bear was trapped at Bungalow Kudiyiruppu, also near Kadayam.
After Deputy Director of KMTR’s Ambasamudram Division Kommu Omkaram checked the animal along with veterinarians Manoharan and Muthukrishnan and ecologist Sritheran, the animal was taken to Koviltheri beat beyond Mundanthurai where it was released.
“The animal was healthy and did not have any injury. Since Koviltheri beat has a decent bear population and good water sources, the animal was translocated as per protocol and released around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday,” Mr. Omkaram said.
