Two attempt to murder a man near Sivakasi

Madurai

K. Katturaja, 45, of Pallapatti near here was stabbed as he shouted at a man who questioned the victim for not inviting his daughter for 'Thalai' Deepavali celebrations.

The police said that Katturaja's daughter, Poongkodi married Selvam two months back against the wish of the family. So, the family snapped ties with her. On Tuesday, one Ganesan, who is friend of Selvam, asked Katturaja as to why he had not invited his daughter and son-in-law to his house for 'Thalai' Deepavali celebration. Katturaja shouted at him saying that he should not interfere in his family issue.

Later, two brothers K. Maheswaran and Sudhakar came to Katturaja's house and assaulted him. Maheswaran pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times on his chest, ribs and shoulder.

Katturaja has been admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital