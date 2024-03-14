ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested while smuggling ration rice to Kerala

March 14, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on a charge of smuggling ration rice near Kalakkad.

 Following a tip-off about smuggling of ration rice to Kerala, the police were conducting vehicle check around Kalakkad. When they spotted a mini cargo vehicle at Inam Kesavaneri, they stopped the vehicle carrying 1.50 tonnes of ration rice.

The driver of the vehicle, M. Ayyappan, 26, of Kalakkad and his associate E. Mukesh, 25, were detained by the police along with the vehicle. During investigation, the police learnt that the duo had purchased the ration rice from the public and were taking it to a nearby rice mill for polishing it.

 “Since demand for polished ration rice is huge in Kerala, they had planned to take the rice there,” the police said.

 After preliminary inquiry, Ayyappan and Mukesh were handed over to the Civil Supplies CID police along with the vehicle for further inquiry.

