GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested while smuggling ration rice to Kerala

March 14, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on a charge of smuggling ration rice near Kalakkad.

 Following a tip-off about smuggling of ration rice to Kerala, the police were conducting vehicle check around Kalakkad. When they spotted a mini cargo vehicle at Inam Kesavaneri, they stopped the vehicle carrying 1.50 tonnes of ration rice.

The driver of the vehicle, M. Ayyappan, 26, of Kalakkad and his associate E. Mukesh, 25, were detained by the police along with the vehicle. During investigation, the police learnt that the duo had purchased the ration rice from the public and were taking it to a nearby rice mill for polishing it.

 “Since demand for polished ration rice is huge in Kerala, they had planned to take the rice there,” the police said.

 After preliminary inquiry, Ayyappan and Mukesh were handed over to the Civil Supplies CID police along with the vehicle for further inquiry.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.