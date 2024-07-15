Two arrested on charge of murdering a 77-year-old woman

The Cheranmahadevi police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 77-year-old woman.

The police said P. Ponnammal of Pulavankudiyiruppu near Cheranmahadevi was found murdered in her farm on July 11 with wounds on the neck. Subsequently, the Cheranmahadevi police registered a case in this connection.

During investigation, the police collected CCTV footage from the nearby cameras and found that the murder was due to the farm boundary dispute between Ponammal and a few others, including Muthuraj, 30, of Pulavankudiyiruppu.

As the police picked up Muthuraj for interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the police that he, with the help of his friend Eswaran, 27, of nearby Bhoothathankudiyiruppu had murdered the senior citizen when she was alone in her farm on July 11.

Subsequently, the police arrested Muthuraj and Eswaran and remanded them in judicial custody.

