ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on charge of murdering a 77-year-old woman

Published - July 15, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cheranmahadevi police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 77-year-old woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said P. Ponnammal of Pulavankudiyiruppu near Cheranmahadevi was found murdered in her farm on July 11 with wounds on the neck. Subsequently, the Cheranmahadevi police registered a case in this connection.

During investigation, the police collected CCTV footage from the nearby cameras and found that the murder was due to the farm boundary dispute between Ponammal and a few others, including Muthuraj, 30, of Pulavankudiyiruppu.

As the police picked up Muthuraj for interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the police that he, with the help of his friend Eswaran, 27, of nearby Bhoothathankudiyiruppu had murdered the senior citizen when she was alone in her farm on July 11.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subsequently, the police arrested Muthuraj and Eswaran and remanded them in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US