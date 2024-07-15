GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on charge of murdering a 77-year-old woman

Published - July 15, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cheranmahadevi police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 77-year-old woman.

The police said P. Ponnammal of Pulavankudiyiruppu near Cheranmahadevi was found murdered in her farm on July 11 with wounds on the neck. Subsequently, the Cheranmahadevi police registered a case in this connection.

During investigation, the police collected CCTV footage from the nearby cameras and found that the murder was due to the farm boundary dispute between Ponammal and a few others, including Muthuraj, 30, of Pulavankudiyiruppu.

As the police picked up Muthuraj for interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the police that he, with the help of his friend Eswaran, 27, of nearby Bhoothathankudiyiruppu had murdered the senior citizen when she was alone in her farm on July 11.

Subsequently, the police arrested Muthuraj and Eswaran and remanded them in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.