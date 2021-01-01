Two arrested for duping aged women

Madurai
Madurai
City police have arrested two persons - Karthik and Saravanan - on a charge of robbing two women of their gold ornaments at different places with the guise of helping them get additional benefits from government.
The police said a youth had approached G. Shantha, 76, of North Masi Street and promised to get her an additional ₹800 widow pension. He asked her to come to a nationalised bank on West Masi Street. After getting her documents, he asked her to remove her two-sovereign gold ornaments. Taking possession of the jewellery, he tutored her to say few words to the officer when she was called.
Even as she was waiting inside the bank, he made good his escape. When the woman realised that she was duped, she approached the Thilagar Thidal police. “We tracked the youth, identified as Karthik, with the help of video footage of the closed circuit television camera network,” said Inspector of Police (Crime)C. Sujatha.
Upon his confession, the police arrested another person, Saravanan, who was involved in a similar case in Anna Nagar police station limits on December 23.
The woman was relieved of her gold jerwellery and ₹2,575 on Madurai District Court complex. She was promised of ₹800 Pongal gift from the government.
The Inspector said that Karthik had been arrested in a similar case reported under Teppakulam police station limits.
