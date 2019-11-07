Two arrested for damaging State bus in Dindigul

The Dindigul South Police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly damaging the wind-shield and glass of a State Express Transport Corporation bus, plying from Chennai to Kodaikanal, here.
The police identified the duo as Yazar Arafat (27) and Imam Mohammed (27) of Makkan Street, Begumbur. The police said they damaged the bus in protest against the arrest of a functionary of the Indian National League party.
Al Ashiq (30), state youth secretary of the party was arrested by the Dindigul Taluk Police on Wednesday in an attempt-to-murder case and remanded to judicial custody.
Sources in the police said that there are at least five murder cases against the accused in various police stations in the district.
