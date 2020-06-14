Two arrested for bike theft

Madurai

14 June 2020 18:07 IST

Subramaniyapuram police have arrested K. Vijayan alias Samuel, 38, pastor of a church at Thanakkankulam, for stealing bikes.

Investigation showed that he pledged the two-wheelers with a second-hand vehicle dealer, Selvam, 42, in Tirupparankundram. He too was arrested.

Samuel, who was running the church for the last few years, could not make both ends meet. Hence, he resorted to stealing bikes, especially women’s scooters with keys in the ignition.

“He parked his motorbike in the vicinity and rode away with the two-wheeler,” a police officer said. “He returned after some time to pick up his bike.”

A crime police team, led by Inspector S. Priya, launched a search after six bikes were reported missing in the last six months.

The breakthrough came when a then sub-inspector, A. Jai Sankar, chanced upon a photo and video footage of a suspect in bike theft cases.

Police said Samuel pledged his motorbikes with Selvam for a paltry price. And when he took a motorbike, stolen in March, for repair to a workshop, the mechanic noted his details.

After ascertaining Samuel’s whereabouts, a special team picked him up at Thanakkankulam. Eleven stolen motorbikes, six from Subramaniyapuram, four from S.S. Colony and one from Tirumangalam, were recovered.

Samuel and Selvam were remanded to judicial custody.