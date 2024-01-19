GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two army men booked for assault, woman harassment in Madurai

January 19, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

In a clash between two groups over a land issue, two brothers, L. Selvam and L. Subramani, serving in Army, have been accused of having assaulted a woman, Pandiammal, and her sons, Alagarsamy (46) and Vellaisamy with a knife at Kurayur under Kalligudi police station limits on Wednesday.

The police have booked a total of 15 persons based on complaints lodged by both sides.

The police said that Lingam, father of the Army personnel, was accused of having encroached upon 30 cents of land in the village. Based on a complaint by Alagarsamy, revenue officials conducted a survey and recovered the land from Lingam’s possession.

This led to an enmity between the two families. On Wednesday, when Lingam was going to the land, Alagarsamy’s son objected to it which led to a wordy quarrel in the evening.

Consequently, Lingam’s sons Selvam and Subramani went to Alagarasamy’s house and assaulted the trio with a knife.

