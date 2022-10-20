Two anti-socials nabbed with revolver, bullets

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 20, 2022 20:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have nabbed two anti socials with a revolver when they were patrolling in the town on Wednesday night.

 Sources in the police said history-sheeters B. Johnson, 44 of Poobalarayarpuram under Thoothukudi North Police Station limits and his associate M. Muniyasamy, 45, of Eppothunvendraan were intercepted by the police patrol team near Agsar Paints Junction on Wednesday night.

 As the police nabbed the duo, one of them brandished a revolver but only to be overpowered by the policemen. Besides seizing the firearm, the police also confiscated four bullets from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 While Johnson is facing 24 criminal cases including four murder cases, nine cases have been registered against Muniyasamy including four murder cases.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app