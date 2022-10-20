Two anti-socials nabbed with revolver, bullets

Police have nabbed two anti socials with a revolver when they were patrolling in the town on Wednesday night.

Sources in the police said history-sheeters B. Johnson, 44 of Poobalarayarpuram under Thoothukudi North Police Station limits and his associate M. Muniyasamy, 45, of Eppothunvendraan were intercepted by the police patrol team near Agsar Paints Junction on Wednesday night.

As the police nabbed the duo, one of them brandished a revolver but only to be overpowered by the policemen. Besides seizing the firearm, the police also confiscated four bullets from them.

While Johnson is facing 24 criminal cases including four murder cases, nine cases have been registered against Muniyasamy including four murder cases.

Further investigations are on.