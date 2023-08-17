Two anicuts coming up across Vaigai river to feed two chains of irrigation tanks in Manamadurai

August 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Two anicuts across Vaigai river are under construction to feed two chains of tanks in Manamadurai taluk of Sivaganga district.

Commissioner of Food Safety, R. Lalvena, who is the Monitoring Officer for Sivaganaga district, along with Collector Asha Ajith, inspected the ongoing works on Thursday. Both the anicuts would lift the height of water flowing in the river and help divert the river water to feed irrigation tanks.

The Kattikulam anicut, with a length of 260 metres, would feed Kattikulam, Muthanendal, Milaganur, Thuthikulam, Kirungakottai, Kalpiravu, Keelamelkudi and Manamadurai tanks, said Executive Engineer (Sarganiyaru Basin Division) of Water Resources Organisation A.V. Bharathidasan.

The works being executed at a cost of ₹30.60 crore is expected to be completed by September-end. The new facility would help irrigate 2557.25 ha of land through Right Main Canal. Besides, 14.89 mcft of water would be stored in the anicut.

The Keelapasalai anicut, located some 10 km downstream, would feed Adhanur, Sangamangalam, Keelapasalai and Melapasai tanks and 27 irrigation wells in Kalpiravu and Seikalathur.

When Mr. Lalvena enquired about the slower pace at which the work was being executed, the engineers explained about the delayed start of the work over taking decision on sand quarrying in the area. Weirs, scour vents, head sluices and formation of flood banks are being constructed as part of the anicut works in both locations.

The anicuts would also help in groundwater recharge to cater to the drinking water and cattle water requirement of the area.

The officials also inspected the functioning of e-Nam at Sivaganga. He also formally inaugurated the distribution of tablets under National De-worming Day at Girls Higher Secondary School at Marudhupandiar Nagar.

He also inspected the facilities at District Sports Stadium and road works in Kalaiyarkoil.

Assistant Executive Engineer, C.P. Mohankumar, and Assistant Engineers, Senthilkumar and Boominathan were present.

