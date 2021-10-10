Two accused escape from police in Virudhunagar district

SRIVILLIPUTTUR

Two accused, who were being taken to prisons for remand in judicial custody, allegedly escaped from police while having dinner at a restaurant here on Saturday.

A hunt was on to nab the duo and all the check-posts in the district and surrounding areas have been put on high alert.

The police said during a routine screening at a check-post in Koomapatti near Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district at noon on Saturday, they waved to stop two persons riding a motorcycle. But the duo sped away. Immediately, the police attempted to chase them, but the duo hit a parapet along the road and fell from the vehicle.

Police interrogation revealed that the two were wanted in a couple of cases registered in police stations in Virudhunagar district for waylaying and other crimes. The police identified the two as Muthukumar, 24, and Arunkumar, 20, of Ambedkar Street in Ramasamyapuram here. The police also seized a three-foot-long ‘aruval’ from them.

After registering a case, the police produced them before a court in Srivilliputtur, which directed them to be sent to judicial custody.

The escort team, which was taking the duo to jail, stopped at a wayside restaurant to allow the duo to have food. It is said that even as they were about to get back to the vehicle, the duo gave a slip to the escorting police team.

As the news spread, the police control room alerted all check-posts and nearby police stations to conduct a search for them.

Superintendent of Police Manoharan ordered a probe into the escape of the two accused and formed a special team to secure them, the police said.