Twist in Sindupatti murder-for-gain case

Probe into the murder-for-gain case near Tirumangalam by Madurai district police has revealed that the crime was a planned murder of the elderly woman Kasammal (70) by her daughter-in-law to hide her illicit relationship.

The Sindupatti police arrested the woman P. Sudha, along with her paramour C. Packiyaraj (34), of Nagamalai Pudukottai.

Kasammal was found dead in a pool of blood in her farmhouse in P. Vagaikulam near Tirumangalam on July 9. The woman was alone at home as her husband had gone to her relative’s place.

Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind had formed special teams to nab the accused.

Based on the fingerprint lifted from the spot, the suspicion of the police turned towards Packiayaraj. His frequent phone conversations with Sudha, the eldest daughter-in-law, further strengthened the suspicion.

During interrogation, the duo had confessed to have murdered the woman as she came to know about their illicit relationship. Fearing that she would reveal it to others in the family, the duo had planned to bump her off.

Knowing that her husband was away and the woman was alone in the farmhouse, both the accused had come to Vagaikulam.

“The deceased usually does not open the door whoever knocks it. But, she opened the door as her daughter-in-law had come,” Mr. Arvind said.

As the Kasammal went to the bathroom, Packiyaraj had stealthily sneaked into the house.

Later, Kasammal, upon seeing Packiaraj, picked a quarrel with him.

The man suddenly took a screw-driver from the spot and stabbed her repeatedly and killed her.

“The duo had taken away the gold jewellery in order to distract the police by making it look like the handiwork of some robbers for gold,” the SP said.

The SP appreciated the work of the special team that cracked the case within 10 days.

