Twins born to COVID-19 patient test negative

Twins born to a 45-year-old woman, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, tested negative for COVID-19, said Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani.
He said the babies were handed over to the father. The woman was considered a high-risk patient when she was admitted to the hospital on June 16. “She was a diabetic for 15 years and had two other children. She conceived the babies through In vitro fertilization (IVF) and was admitted to a private hospital before delivery. Since she tested positive for COVID-19, she was redirected to our hospital,” he said.
Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology N. Sumathi said they performed a C-section. She also had a ruptured membrane which added to the complications. “The patient had fever and experienced distress on the third day after delivery. Unfortunately, we lost the patient,” she said.
Dr. Sumathi said that for taking care of pregnant women, a postgraduate doctor is on call at all times at the COVID-19 speciality hospital. “In case an emergency C-section needs to be performed, we have a stand-by team. A dedicated operating theatre for COVID-19 deliveries has also been created,” she said.
