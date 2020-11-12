Twin brothers drown in pond

THOOTHUKUDI

Twin brothers drowned in a pond near Mela Arasaradi near here on Wednesday evening.

Police said 12-year-old twins Arun Suresh and Arun Venkatesh were living with their widowed mother S. Pooranam, 37, at Mela Arasaradi under Puthiyamputhoor police station limits. Their father Selvaraj died a couple of years ago. As Pooranam’s mother is running a small shop at nearby toll plaza on the Madurai highway, the twins used to take lunch for their grandmother every day on their bicycle.

After Suresh and Venkatesh took lunch for the old woman on Wednesday, they did not return home even after dusk. As search for the boys did not yield any result, Ms. Pooranam filed a complaint with the Puthiyamputhoor police.

Even as the police continued their search for the boys on Thursday also, their bodies were found floating in the pond near Mela Arasaradi.

It is learnt that Suresh and Venkatesh, after giving lunch to their grandmother, took bath in the pond. As they accidentally moved to the deeper parts, they had drowned. The bodies were retrieved and sent to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Puthiyampuththoor police have registered a case.