Twelve more Sri Lankan nationals arrive in Rameswaram

Twelve more Sri Lankan Tamils, including six children, who made a clandestine journey to Dhanushkodi, were rescued by Indian Coast Guard near Rameswaram on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan nationals belonging to three families, were dropped at the 4th islet under Dhanushkodi police station limits, in the early hours.

A hovercraft of the Indian Coast Guard rescued three men, three women and six children from the islet. They would be accommodated at the Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Camp in Mandapam after police enquiry.

With this, the total number of Sri Lankan Tamils, who have fled the island nation following the economic crisis, and reached Tamil Nadu has increased to 170, the police said. One of them, an elderly Sri Lankan citizen, had died here.