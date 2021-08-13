Twelfth standard supplementary exams held

Madurai

The Tamil Nadu higher secondary supplementary examinations commenced on August 6. As part of it, 423 candidates from the district took up the Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography exams held here on Friday.

The exams are being conducted in seven centres in the district, including the Central Prison here. A total of 3,343 candidates had enrolled for the exams and there are hall supervisors for every 20 persons, said an official from the CEO office.

A hall supervisor from Ananth Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School, one of the seven centres, said that the exams were being conducted in accordance with the Covid-19 norms. On the fourth day of the exams (Friday), there were about 145 absentees in the district.

Ten papers, including Mathematics, Zoology and Commerce, will be held on Monday. The exams will come to a close on August 19.