Tweet on Palani temple ghee: HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP functionary

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail, with certain conditions, to the Vice-Chairman of the Industrial Wing of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, P.S. Selvakumar, who has been booked for his comments on social media platform X on the supply of ghee to the Palani temple, in the wake of the Tirupati laddu row.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing the petition filed by Selvakumar of Coimbatore seeking anticipatory bail. He apprehended arrest by the Palani police for the comments he had made on social media platform X. The Palani police had registered a case based on the complaint filed against him by the Superintendent of the Panchamirtham Making Section of the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani.

The case of the prosecution is that Selvakumar had posted that beef and pork fat had been used in the making of Tirupati laddu by Rajasekaran (AR Dairy Food) and the same person was supplying ghee to the Palani temple. The present [DMK] government had appointed this person as temple trustee/member. The petitioner said he had made the remarks based on news reports on the Tirupati laddu row and he did not have the intention to spread false news.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government opposed the anticipatory bail plea and said a false and intentional message had been posted to hurt the sentiments of people and cause unrest. It was submitted that the ghee was procured from Aavin.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, after ascertaining that the petitioner had made the comments without verifying the facts, observed that before making such comments the facts should be verified. The court granted him anticipatory bail with certain conditions.

The court directed the petitioner to delete the comments and post a new comment that the earlier one was posted without verification. He was directed to surrender his mobile phone for investigation and asked to use social media responsibly. The court also directed him to appear before the police for inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.