Tweet on ‘attacks’ on migrants: HC reserves orders on BJP spokesperson’s plea for advance bail

March 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on the anticipatory bail petition filed by BJP spokesperson and Delhi-based advocate K. Prashant Umrao, against whom Thoothukudi police registered a case for his tweet claiming that migrant workers from Bihar were attacked in Tamil Nadu.

During the course of the hearing, the State strongly opposed the plea. In a counter affidavit, Thoothukudi police submitted that in his tweet Mr. Umrao claimed that migrant workers from Bihar were attacked in Tamil Nadu and the tweet was viewed by lakhs of people. The State submitted that he had intentionally tweeted it.

It was not a mere forwarding of the tweet as stated by the petitioner. The offending words were intentionally drafted. It clearly showed his intention to invoke violence and promote enmity. There was no need for the police to register a case due to political vendetta as claimed by the petitioner, it was submitted.

The Twitter post created a panic situation among Hindi-speaking people in Tamil Nadu and Tamil-speaking people in North India. No such attack took place against any migrant worker. Strenuous efforts were made by the police and other department officials to bust the rumours about attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, it was submitted.

If effective steps had not been taken to handle the situation it would have led to serious violence and riots. This was not the first time that the petitioner was tweeting such controversial posts, the State submitted and prayed that his anticipatory bail petition be dismissed.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan asked why did the petitioner post the tweet. Being an officer of the court, did he not know about the consequences, he further asked. The tweet had created apprehension in the minds of the migrant workers, the court observed orally and reserved orders on the petition.

In his petition, Mr. Umrao said he was not the creator of the tweet. He claimed political vendetta led to foisting of the case against him and sought anticipatory bail. The petitioner said he apprehended arrest in connection with the case registered for offences under the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, He had approached the Delhi High Court and obtained an order of transit anticipatory bail till March 20.