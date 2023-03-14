Tweet on ‘attacks’ on migrants: BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao seeks anticipatory bail

March 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

BJP spokesperson and Delhi-based advocate K. Prashant Umrao has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail after Thoothukudi police registered a case against him for his tweet claiming that migrants from Bihar were attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan sought a counter affidavit from Thoothukudi police and adjourned the hearing in the case. According to the complaint against the petitioner, a tweet forwarded from his Twitter handle had stated that migrants from Bihar were attacked in Tamil Nadu, which was not safe for migrants.

The tweet was seen by lakhs of people and many retweeted it. This could lead to panic and there was a likelihood of it causing enmity between the people of Tamil Nadu and Bihar, said the complaint.

The petitioner, Prashant Umrao, said he was not the creator of such tweets. Even the alleged forward of the tweet was not within his knowledge and the law was settled that in so far as forwarding of hate or offending messages was concerned, it was only the creator who was liable, he said.

That apart, assuming that lakhs of people had seen the messages, it did not cause any untoward incident or group clashes between the people of the two States, he said. The petitioner said he apprehended arrest in connection with the case which was registered for offences under the Indian Penal Code. Political vendetta led to filing of the false complaint, he claimed.

The petitioner said he had approached the Delhi High Court recently and obtained an order of transit anticipatory bail till March 20.