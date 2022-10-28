TVS SCS to make Madurai its back-office hub

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and P. Moorthy at the inauguration the Centre of TVS Supply Chain Solutions in Madurai on Thursday. R. Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar are seen. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Madurai will be the hub for all technology development for global operations and be the back-office hub for TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), said the company’s executive vice-chairman R. Dinesh here on Thursday.

A new technology centre in Madurai was inaugurated at TVS Buildings here by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the presence of Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

The new wing will have a total work area of about 13,000 sq. ft. and provide advanced services such as technology product development and deployment, analytics and business intelligence support and business process outsourcing for its global operations. The facility, which was established in 2017 here with five employees, has a little over 300-strong workforce consisting supply chain experts and technology professionals.

In his address, Mr. Dinesh said TVS SCS, one of the largest and fastest growing supply chain solution providers in the country, would provide specialised services using technology and data analytics to the global operations. The TVS, he added, being a home-grown organisation would provide opportunities to the local talents.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thennarasu said the TVS, with Madurai as its home town, had travelled a long way with commitment to development through industrialisation. By tapping local talents, it had set a role model.

Assuring all assistance from the government for industrial development of southern districts, he said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had set a export target of 1 trillion USD from the State by 2030. All stakeholders in the industry must join hands to make it a reality, he said.

Applauding the TVS for its quality and perfection over the years, Mr. Moorthy also commended the TVS SCS for strengthening its wing in Madurai.

TVS SCS Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan said the expansion in Madurai was based on an underlying belief in the rich talent pool here who would be a key driver in realising the company’s vision of being a global leader in the supply chain solutions space.