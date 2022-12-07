TVS School to celebrate golden jubilee

December 07, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The golden jubilee celebrations, ‘Swarnotsav,’ of The TVS School will be inaugurated by N. Venkatesh Prajna, chief, Department of Cornea, Aravind Eye Hospital, on December 23.

The school was founded by T.S. Rajam in 1972 and functioned with a strength of 609 students. The school now has around 4,500 students from LKG to class XII and 200 teachers, Renuga Velmurugan, Vice Principal told the press persons here on Wednesday.

As part of the celebration, inter-school cultural and sports competitions were held between November 16 and December 3 in which more than 1,900 from around 50 schools participated.

Further, a marathon, iterating the need to care for the elderly, would be held on December 11 with the participation of students, parents, teachers and alumni from Lakshmi Vidya Sangham while ‘Sangamam,’ an event where all the stakeholders come together to celebrate the institution, would be held on December 17.

