ADVERTISEMENT

TVMCH Dean assumes office

May 09, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Revathi Balan, new Dean of Tirunelveli medical college hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Professor of Department of Microbiology of Tirunelveli Medical College and vice-principal of the College Revathi Balan assumed office as the Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Dr. Revathi, after doing her MBBS in Tirunelveli Medical College, did her post-graduation in microbiology in 1998 and joined the department as Assistant Professor in 2008. After serving as the Dean of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital and Sivaganga Medical College Hospital, Dr. Revathi has been posted as the Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

“After studying in this prestigious college and serving as a professor, I’ve been appointed as the Dean. I’m elated and moved as I’ve returned to my alma mater. It’s a great opportunity for me to serve my college and the hospital again,” said Dr. Revathi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MATTER ENDS

PAJS

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US