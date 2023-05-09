HamberMenu
TVMCH Dean assumes office

May 09, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Revathi Balan, new Dean of Tirunelveli medical college hospital.

Revathi Balan, new Dean of Tirunelveli medical college hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Professor of Department of Microbiology of Tirunelveli Medical College and vice-principal of the College Revathi Balan assumed office as the Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Dr. Revathi, after doing her MBBS in Tirunelveli Medical College, did her post-graduation in microbiology in 1998 and joined the department as Assistant Professor in 2008. After serving as the Dean of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital and Sivaganga Medical College Hospital, Dr. Revathi has been posted as the Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

“After studying in this prestigious college and serving as a professor, I’ve been appointed as the Dean. I’m elated and moved as I’ve returned to my alma mater. It’s a great opportunity for me to serve my college and the hospital again,” said Dr. Revathi.

