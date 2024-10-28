Water released from Papanasam dam to benefit 86,000 acres of land in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday released water for irrigation from Papanasam dam here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water release for the pisanam crop would benefit nearly 86,000 acres of land in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, officials said and added that water was being released from Servalaru and Manimuthar reservoirs too.

The water release into the Tamirabharani river would continue till March 31 depending on the storage and inflow into the dams. Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai blocks and surrounding villages would benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and other senior officials from the Water Resources Department and Agriculture department participated.

In a brief chat with reporters, Mr Appavu said Chief Minister M K Stalin had directed water release following requests from farmers and their associations.

The Tamil Nadu government had in the last three years built warehouses and go-downs to store three lakh tons of foodgrain worth ₹400 crore because of which ration shops were able to deliver quality commodities to card holders.

Crop loans were available for farmers at the cooperative societies and in the public sector banks. The government had also provided six lakh jobs to the unemployed youth in the last three years. Very soon, TNPSC too would recruit for the government posts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.