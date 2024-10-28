ADVERTISEMENT

Water released from Papanasam dam to benefit 86,000 acres of land in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts

Updated - October 28, 2024 09:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday released water for irrigation from Papanasam dam here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water release for the pisanam crop would benefit nearly 86,000 acres of land in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, officials said and added that water was being released from Servalaru and Manimuthar reservoirs too.

The water release into the Tamirabharani river would continue till March 31 depending on the storage and inflow into the dams. Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai blocks and surrounding villages would benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and other senior officials from the Water Resources Department and Agriculture department participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a brief chat with reporters, Mr Appavu said Chief Minister M K Stalin had directed water release following requests from farmers and their associations.

The Tamil Nadu government had in the last three years built warehouses and go-downs to store three lakh tons of foodgrain worth ₹400 crore because of which ration shops were able to deliver quality commodities to card holders.

Crop loans were available for farmers at the cooperative societies and in the public sector banks. The government had also provided six lakh jobs to the unemployed youth in the last three years. Very soon, TNPSC too would recruit for the government posts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US