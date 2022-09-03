Tvl/Water level
The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 102.05 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1294.10 cusecs and discharge of 1504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 76.75 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 138 cusecs and discharge of 200 cusecs.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.