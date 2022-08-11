Tvl/Water level
Water level
TIRUNELVELI
The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 107.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,920.71 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 78.75 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 421 cusecs and 55 cusecs of water was discharged.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.