Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 50.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 43.52 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 84.50 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 21 cusecs and nil discharge.