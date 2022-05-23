May 23, 2022 17:56 IST

The water level in Papanasam dam was 66.50 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 110.7.06 cusecs and discharge of 354.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 83.70 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 183 cusecs and discharge of 75 cusecs. Papanasam recorded 2 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Monday, PWD officials said.