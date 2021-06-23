Warning to cable TV operators

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has warned local cable television operators and multi-system operators against promoting cable connections of private operators among subscribers of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation.

In a press release, he said that TACTV has so far distributed 1.47 lakh set top boxes through which subscribers get cable TV signal for a monthly charge of ₹ 140 plus GST. However, some operators were telling subscribers that TACTV signal would no more be offered. After getting the TACTV set top boxes from the subscribers they were providing set top boxes of private cable operators and were causing revenue loss to the State exchequer.

The local cable operators who had taken such TACTV set top boxes from the subscribers had neither activated them nor handed them over to TACTV office for the last three months. The Collector warned of stringent action against such operators and MSOs.

The district administration said that if the set top boxes developed technical snag or if the connection were snapped for non-payment of monthly subscription charges or if the subscribers had shifted from one place to another, they should hand over the set top box along with the adaptor and remote control device to the local cable TV operator.

He has warned the local cable TV operators of stringent action, including cancellation of their licence if they refuse to give TACTV cable TV connection to the subscribers. Subscribers who are forced to switch over from TACTV connections to private operators’ cable TV connections can lodge complaint over 04562-252257 or 94980-02598.