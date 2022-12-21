TV mechanic stabs woman, snatches gold chain

December 21, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sivakasi

J. Jhansi Radha,60, of Sasi Nagar suffered stab injuries on her throat when a mechanic attacked her with a penknife before snatching her 11-sovereign gold chain on Wednesday.

The police have secured a mechanic of an international brand of electronics goods, T. Muthuganesh, 28, of Viswanatham and recovered the property. After providing first-aid at the Government Hospital here, the woman was rushed to a private hospital in Madurai for further treatment. The police said that she was alone at home as her husband, Jaisankar, had gone for work. The mechanic, who came to the house to install a new TV set on December 9, noted that she was alone. He gained entry into the house claiming that he had come to repair the TV. Since the woman knew him, she let him inside. Within seconds, he stabbed her with a penknife, pulled her gold chain and fled from the scene. Though she could not speak, the woman was able to identify the accused by writing the details in a piece of paper.

The police secured the accused and recovered the gold chain which was by then turned into ingot.

