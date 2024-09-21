Tuticorin Rifle Club has new indoor facility 

The new Indoor 10-metre Air Rifle Shooting Range Facility of Tuticorin Rifle Club (TRC) with 24 lanes was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police Albert John on Saturday.

The SP stressed the need to provide students with opportunities for good training in shooting in order to take part and shine in international competitions. As India steadily increased its medal tally every year in shooting in international completions, he hoped the facility in TRC would help budding shooters to win more Olympic medals in shooting.

He appreciated the efforts of club members in developing a state-of-the-art facility.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy recalled that the foundation for the range work was laid in 2019, but there was delay in completion due to COVID-19 outbreak and consequent lockdown.

“However, the development of this indoor shooting Range in Tuticorin has come as one the best in the State. Thoothukudi is developing fast on all fronts, including sports, and, hence, shooting should be encouraged and promoted. The children will get immensely benefitted by the TRC range,” Mr. Jegan said adding that a range for 50 metre 0.22 rifle competitions should be developed.

The Club’s former chairman, J.K. Patterson Edward, a renowned marine biologist, traced the history of the club and explained the aim of the current indoor range facility focusing to train the students and the youth. He thanked all donors and well-wishers for their generous funding.

Dr. Patterson said the indoor range with best facilities had been developed in 1.5 acres of land located in the heart of the city acquired on a lease for 33 years.

The SP honoured one of the senior club members R. David for his unflinching support to the completion and inauguration of the new facility.

The Club chairman, S.V.S.P. Jegadesa Raja, welcomed the guests and Secretary Mathew proposed vote of thanks. The club executive members G.P. Joe Prakash, S. Arun Kumar, V. Jeyakrishnan and Balasingh attended the function.

